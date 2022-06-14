Indiana Senator Todd Young May Be Open To New Gun-Control Plan

It’s a maybe, from Indiana Republican U.S. Senator Todd Young on the latest gun control plan from Congress. Young’s office yesterday said he ‘supports these discussions’ and thinks Congress can take steps forward on things like red flag laws and mental health, particularly at schools. But Young’s office said he is not ready to declare himself a ‘Yes’ vote. Indiana’s other senator, Mike Braun, said he’s waiting for the final draft of the plan before deciding about his vote.