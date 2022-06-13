Indiana’s average Gas Price is 5 dollars and 22-cents

Indiana’s statewide average for a gallon of regular is just about five-and-a-quarter, but in many places in the state that’d be a bargain. Triple-A says the average price for a gallon of gas in Indiana is five dollars, 22-cents. It’s much higher than that in northwestern Indiana and lower in the southern tip of the state. Indiana’s record-high for gas was five dollars, 23-cents-a-gallon. Triple-A says that record was set last week.

