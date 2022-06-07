INDOT Announces Road Closure on State Road 66

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 66 near Marengo for the replacement of a box structure.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 13, State Road 66 between East Administrtion Road and State Road 64 will be closed to traffic. This will allow for crews to replace a box structure along SR 66. Work is expected to take a week to complete. State Road 66 is expected to re-open by the end of June, depending on weather conditions.

During closure, the official detour will be Interstate 64 to State Road 237 at Exit 86 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to closure.