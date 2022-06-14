Invasive Species Awareness Coalition Hands-on Volunteer Workday June 18TH

Join the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition (ISAC) of Dubois County for this hands-on volunteer workday THIS SATURDAY JUNE 18TH FROM 9-1130AM AT THE CHARLES NIEHAUS MEMORIAL PARK LOCATED AT 403 W 6TH ST IN HUNTINGBURG. Volunteers will learn to identify and remove invasive plants such as Honeysuckle, Burning Bush, Autumn Olive, and Wintercreeper.

Volunteers should park at the Charles Niehaus Park parking lot just off State Road 64 W/W 6th Street

(by the driving range), and meet by the maintenance shed at the start of the trail. Please wear long pants, sturdy shoes, and work gloves. Bottled water and hand tools will be provided, but volunteers may also bring their own loppers or hand saws.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and have a waiver form signed by a parent/guardian

PRE REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED BY CALLING 812-482-1171 EXTENSION 3 OR EMAIL EMILY.FINCH@IN.NACDNET.NET