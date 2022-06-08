IU School of Medicine Family Residency Program at Memorial Hospital Announces Graduates

The IU School of Medicine Family Residency Program at Memorial Hospital is proud to announce the graduation of the inaugural class of resident physicians. The class includes:

Priya Alex, MD

Taha Hussain, MD

Marina Sidra-Gerges, MD

Kristina Ramgobin, MD

Stephanie Sparkes, MD

These family medicine resident physicians have completed a three-year residency training program as the final step in the education process. These physicians are now able to practice medicine independently.

Family Medicine residents at Memorial Hospital are accepting patients at Memorial Health Family Medicine, located at 966 Bartley Street in Jasper, Indiana. To schedule an appointment, please call 812-996-7810.