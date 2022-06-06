James O. Dilger of Ferdinand passed away at 1:30 am, June 5th at his home.

James was born August 26, 1943 to Hubert and Phyllis (Danhauer) Dilger. He married Darlene V. Recker on September 16, 1972 in St Ferdinand Catholic Church in Ferdinand, IN. He graduated from Dale High School in 1961. He was owner of Jims’s Feed Service in Mariah Hill for 35 years. He farmed and raised hogs, turkeys, cattle and hay. He enjoyed playing cards, getting together with friends, planting flowers and gardening. He also was a fan of IU basketball and L.A. Dodger Baseball. He was a member of Christ the King Church in Ferdinand, St Joseph Sodality, Ferdinand Community Center and Ferdinand American Legion for over 50 years.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years Darlene (Recker), two sons Randy and Gregory Dilger of Scottsburg, daughter-in-law Jessica of Scottsburg, grandchildren Brittney, Bethany, Kathlyn, Gregory Jr, one stepson Derreck and one great-granddaughter Renee along with nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by 4 brothers Bill of Huntingburg, Leon (Doris) and Larry (Janet)of Mariah Hill and Earl(Shirley) of Lake Land Florida and 2 sisters Maria and Sandy of Mariah Hill. Also surviving are sister-in-laws Janice(Janie) Gogel, Lucille Recker of Ferdinand, Ruth Dilger of Tell City, Sandy Dilger of Santa Claus and Janie Dilger of Mariah Hill.

He was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Phyllis Dilger, 3 brothers Alvin, Dennis, Herb and 1 sister Emogene.

A mass of Christian Burial for James O. Dilger will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 9th in Christ the King Catholic Church in Ferdinand with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ferdinand American Legion will conduct military grave-site rights. Visitation will be held from 4-8 pm on Wednesday, June 8thand Thursday June 9th from 7:00 -9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Church and Sisters of St Benedict Ferdinand. Condolences may be made at www.becherfuneralhome.com.