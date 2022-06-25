Jasper Engines Announces Scholarship Recipients

Jasper Engines and Transmissions is proud to announce the 2022 Scholarship winners. Scholarship applicants are dependent children of full-time JASPER Associate-Owners. $10,000 will be awarded to the recipients listed below.

In addition, $12,500 will be awarded to 2021 recipients who meet the eligibility requirements for a 2nd-year scholarship. That’s a grand total of $22,500.

Alex Arteaga, son of Myra Zastawnik and Jason Almon, will attend Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Myra works in Accounts Receivable, and Jason is a Customer Service representative.

MacKenzie Belk-McHugh, daughter of Paige and Chase Mundy, will attend the University of Southern Indiana. Chase is a team leader in the Gas Division.

Regan Bodak, daughter of Dennis and Deborah Bodak, plans to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Dennis is a Regional Vice President for Outside Sales.

Paige Byrd, daughter of Sean and Theressa Byrd, will attend the University of Southern Indiana. Sean is Product Development manager.

Haley Clark, daughter of Chad Clark, will pursue a degree at the University of Southern Indiana. Chad is an Inside Sales National Accounts representative.

Payton Dilger, daughter of Audra and Mark Dilger, will continue her education at Indiana University. Audra is Inside Sales manager.

Olivia Doty, daughter of Jesse and Kim Doty, will attend Western Kentucky University. Jesse is a Regional Director of Fleet and National Programs.

Madison Emery, daughter of Chris and Jeannie Emery, will attend Missouri State University – West Plains. Chris is a team leader in the Gas Division at Willow Springs.

Nevaeh LeMond, daughter of Andrew and Michelle LeMond, will continue her education at Indiana State University. Andrew is a group leader in the Diesel Division.

Ty Neighbors, son of Jill and Greg Vollrath, will be attending Rogers Academy of Hair Design. Jill works in the Safety Department.

Danielle Pettaway, daughter of Jesse and Gail Pettaway, plans to attend Michigan State University. Jesse is Outside Sales Manager at Detroit branch.

Ella Sermersheim, daughter of Melanie and Jeremy Sermersheim, plans to continue her education at Vincennes University Jasper. Melanie is an Inside Sales representative.

Jazzlynn Wood, daughter of Marcial Wood, plans to attend the University of Southern Indiana. Marcial is a team leader in the Gas Division.

Congratulations to this year’s winners!