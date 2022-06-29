Jasper Fire Chief gives Information Regarding Safe Fireworks Use

Jasper Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang has issued information regarding the safe and proper use of fireworks this 4th of July. Chief Hochgesang asks residents to be respectful and courteous of their neighbors by following the guidelines the State of Indiana has set for fireworks and to remember to set a good example for your neighborhood by cleaning up all debris left behind after discharging fireworks, adding. “Fireworks users are responsible for where fireworks are set off, where they go and the mess they leave behind.” The chief reminds citizens of state laws pertaining to the use of fireworks: •

Fireworks may be used: o Only on the user’s property o

On the property of someone who has

consent to their use on that property

At a special discharge location

Consumer fireworks may only be used as follows: o

July 1-3 and July 5-9: 9:00 AM to two hours past sunset o July 4: 9:00 AM to Midnight