Jasper Man Arrested for OWI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Friday Night at 11:05 pm, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to 930 Giesler Road where a driver was attempting to leave the scene of an accident. Shortly after, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a second accident near Jackson and Fourth Street. It was later determined that the incidents involved the same driver, who was identified as 39 year old Anthony Lansford.

Lansford had struck a parked vehicle on Jackson and Fourth Street and then continued on and struck a mailbox on Giesler Road. Upon officers’ arrival, Lansford showed signs of intoxication. Lansford tested .189 on PBT however, refused a chemical test.

Anthony Lansford was charged with OWI refusal and leaving the scene of an accident and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center.