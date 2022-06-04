Friday Night at 11:05 pm, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to 930 Giesler Road where a driver was attempting to leave the scene of an accident. Shortly after, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a second accident near Jackson and Fourth Street. It was later determined that the incidents involved the same driver, who was identified as 39 year old Anthony Lansford.
Lansford had struck a parked vehicle on Jackson and Fourth Street and then continued on and struck a mailbox on Giesler Road. Upon officers’ arrival, Lansford showed signs of intoxication. Lansford tested .189 on PBT however, refused a chemical test.
Anthony Lansford was charged with OWI refusal and leaving the scene of an accident and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center.
Be the first to comment on "Jasper Man Arrested for OWI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident"