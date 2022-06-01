Jasper man arrested on Domestic Battery charges Yesterday Morning.

Yesterday Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 at approximately 5:27 A.M, the Jasper Police Department responded to 257 Brucke Strasse in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, officers learned that a female had been in a physical altercation and received multiple injuries from the incident. After further investigation, it was discovered that the male subject, 36-Year-Old Ronald Morgan Jr, had physically battered and verbally threatened the female.

Mr. Morgan was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on charges of Domestic Battery W/ prior conviction (Level 6 Felony) and Intimidation (Class A Misdemeanor).