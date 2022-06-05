Jasper Man Facing Intoxication Charges after Wandering into Traffic

A Jasper man is facing intoxication charges after wandering into traffic.

Saturday night, The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to Second and Clay St. due to reports of a male subject falling over a retaining wall and stumbling into traffic on Second St.

Once officers arrived on the scene they were able to find the subject in the IGA parking lot and identified him as 62-Year-Old, William Nonte.

Nonte was offered medical care before he was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on the charge of Public Intoxication.