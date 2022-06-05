Joann M. Rothgerber, 59, of Boonville passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Joann was born March 31, 1963, to Claude and Maryetta (Berger) Boehm.

Joann was a physical therapist assistant at several facilities in the local area. She was a member of the Santa Claus Legion Auxillary. Joann enjoyed going to the beach, flowers, her dog, and being with family and friends.

Surviving are one daughter, Vanessa Wellelman, and companion Daniel Smith of Boonville, two sons, Aaron Rothgerber of Jasper, and Alex (Autumn) Rothgerber of Richland. Six grandchildren, Her fiance Barney Chandler of Boonville. Her mother, Maryetta Boehm of Fulda. Three brothers, Ronald (Sharon) Boehm of Fulda, Marvin (Mary) Boehm of Lake Geneva, WI., Richard (Becky) Boehm of Evanston. One sister, Vickie (Kerry) Snyder of Fulda. She was preceded in death by her father, Claude Boehm.

A Celebration Of Life will be held on June 6th from 6:00 until 8:00 PM EDT at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research, or planting of a tree in Joann’s honor. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.