Jose Vergara, age 60, of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:42 p.m., on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his residence.

He was born August 2, 1961, in Mexico, to Rafael and Delfina (Herrera) Vergara; and married Maria Lopez on November 28, 1998, in Huntingburg. He was employed by Farbest Foods for 26 years and was an active member of Iglesia Nueva Vida. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Vergara of Huntingburg; two children, Jenny Vergara and Roxana Vergara both of Oregon; two step-children, Cruz Martinez and Claudia Mata both of Jasper; four siblings, Pastora Vergara of Texas, Antonino Vergara of Texas, Antonio Vergara of Mexico and Candida Vergara of California; and (15) grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Iglesia Nueva Vida Church in Jasper with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Pastor Maria Ramos will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Church from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Thursday.