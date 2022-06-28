Karen Faye Akers, age 68, of Huntingburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She was born July 15, 1953, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Fred W. and Mildred Josephine (Essman) Borman. Karen graduated from Huntingburg High School in 1971 and married Greg Akers on July 30, 1971, at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church. She worked as a mortgage loan officer at Dubois County Bank and served as the secretary/treasurer for Mayo Cemetery Association. She was a former member of the Jasper Optimist Club and a member of Salem United Church of Christ. Karen enjoyed singing and playing her guitar, especially with her sister, Darlene; but her special joy was riding her mules and camping with her riding group. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; and infant brother, Roy Gerald Borman.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Greg Akers of Huntingburg, Ind.; her sisters, Peggy (Glenn) Meyer of Carmel, Ind. and Darlene (Tim) Padgett of Jasper, Ind.; by several nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are some close animal friends – her mules, Laz and Hazel B, and her special dogs, Annie Mae and Rily.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Karen Akers will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Friday.

Burial will take place at Mayo Cemetery near Duff at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mayo Cemetery Association.