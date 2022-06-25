Marvin C. Frick, age 79, of Jasper, passed away at 10:12 a.m., on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

He was born September 11, 1942, in Huntingburg, to Harold and Leota (Helmerich) Frick; and married Virginia “Jeanne” Klee on November 19, 1960 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Marvin was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the V.F.W. Post #2366. He worked in the Electric Department for the City of Huntingburg for 40 years. He was an avid bowler and bowled most of his life on the Jasper City League and had been a team player on the Tuesday Night Men’s League. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and spending time with his family. He found joy spoiling his little canine companion, Roxy. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; six brothers, Wallace, Jacob “Juny”, Karl and William “Bill”, Harold, Arthur “Sonny” Frick; five sisters, Glenda Leibering, Waneta Wininger, Helen Stobbe, and Shirley Meyer, Patricia Reinhart.

He is survived by his children, Medea (Willie) Kluemper of Jasper, Jacqueline Alexander of Jasper, Jo El (Bill) Joenks of Owatonna, Minnesota, Stefanie Frick of Jasper, Terri (Rodney) Weyer of St. Meinrad; sisters, Marie Seibert of Huntingburg and Brenda Gross of Evansville, Beverly (Bob) Geisler of Birdseye; twelve (12) grandchildren; and twenty-eight (28) great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services for Marvin Frick will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery with military graveside rites by V.F.W. Post #2366. Fr. Biju Thomas will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Monday, June 27th.