Mary Jean Kitten, 79, of Ferdinand passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Mary Jean was born July 31, 1942, in Saint Meinrad to Edmund and Marcella (Gogel) Graman Sr. She was united in marriage to Ralph S. Kitten on January 27, 1962, in Mary Help Of Christians Church in Mariah Hill. Ralph preceded her in death on March 11, 2012.

Mary Jean was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, Ferdinand Daughters of Isabella, and Ferdinand Legion Post 124 Auxillary. She retired from Mobel Inc. in Ferdinand. She enjoyed yardwork and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid Forest Park Ranger and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Surviving are two daughters, Gina (Mark) Jones of Evansville, and Jodi (Dean) Gogel of Ferdinand. Three sons, Rick (Denise) Kitten and Rob Kitten and companion, Jill Zazzetti all of Ferdinand, and Dan Kitten and companion, Amanda Young of Greenwood. One son-in-law, Rex Schwinghamer of St. Henry. Thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. One brother, Patrick (Doris) Graman of Huntingburg. One sister-in-law, Trish Graman of Evansville. Mary Jean was preceded in death by a daughter, Dana Schwinghamer, and a brother, Edmund Graman Jr.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, June 28th in Saint Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 EDT on Monday, June 27th at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and Tuesday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM EDT in the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.