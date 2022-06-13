Mary Lou Garland Sermersheim Weir, age 94, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Springhill Village in Terre Haute, Indiana.

She was born on February 27, 1928, to Golda and James Archie Garland in Huntingburg, IN. She was a proud member of Central Christian Church where her grandfather was the Minister for many years.

She worked during WWII at General Electric making radio and TV tubes while her husband, Sylvester A. L. Sermersheim served in the U.S. Navy. When home on leave, they married May 18, 1944, and were married for 32 years.

Mary worked five years for Singer Co. as a Sewing Consultant in Terre Haute, IN, five years as a Portrait Consultant for Olan Mills, 18 & ½ years at Meis/Elder Beerman and 7 years for J. C. Penny as a Customer Service/Sales person.

She was married to Erwin Frank Weir in 1980 until 1987.

She is survived by one son, James Louis Sermersheim, two daughters, Sylvia Thomas and Jane Walters, three grandsons, four granddaughters, six great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, six siblings, both husbands, one son and one grandson.

A visitation for Mary Lou Garland Sermersheim Weir will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, followed by a grave site service at 2:30 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Pastor Ryan Stiles will officiate.

