Mitch Daniels has one more year left with Purdue. Daniels announced his retirement as university president on Friday. He’s led Purdue since 2013 and is responsible for the university’s tuition freeze. Daniels went to Purdue after his time as Indiana’s governor. His replacement, Mung Chiang, is currently the dean of the university’s engineering school and the vice president of strategic initiatives.

