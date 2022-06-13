Neoma M. Eckerle, age 97, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Neoma was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on May 26, 1925, to Leo and Catherine (Buechler) Bartley. She married Leonard O. Eckerle on August 10, 1945, in Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2008.

She was a 1943 graduate of the Academy of the Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana.

She was a homemaker and worked in retail for Wal-Mart stores for over 20 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, the D of I, Women of the Rule Sisters of St. Benedict, Ferdinand, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

She enjoyed quilting, cooking, watching the Chicago Cubs, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Sharon (Norman) Sendelweck, Jasper, IN, Mary (Gene) Tempel, Indianapolis, IN, three sons, Jerry (Gail) Eckerle, Eckerty, IN, Wayne (Lynne) Eckerle, Indianapolis, IN, Brian (Susan) Eckerle, Gaithersburg, MD, 12 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is her twin sister, Leona Amshoff.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Neoma Eckerle will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper before the service on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the Sisters of St. Benedict, Ferdinand.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.