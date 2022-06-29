New Mural in Huntingburg near Market Street Park

You may see some new decorations near market street park In Huntingburg recently. A mural has been painted on the back of the current blend building. Here’s Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghammer on how the Mural came to be.

Mayor Schwinghammer says things like murals are a great thing, and believes you may see more pop up around the city

Take a drive to see the beautiful new mural on the back of the current blend building located at 307 E 4th Street next to the market street park in Huntingburg.