New Scholarship Accounts give Hoosier Families More Control over Students’ Education 

One year after its creation, Indiana’s newest scholarship fund is ready to launch! The Indiana Education Scholarship Account Program joins the state’s robust catalog of education opportunities and is designed for families seeking to take control of their student’s academic journeys. The application window will open for Eligible Students on , 2022.

“After so much preparation, input, and study, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Indiana ESA Program,” said Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell, who oversees the program. “Families will have more opportunities to meet their child’s individual education needs by taking control of the resources they are entitled to through an Indiana ESA account. I encourage all eligible Hoosiers to consider applying.”

The Education Scholarship Account Program provides tax-free scholarship funds to Eligible Students for pre-approved education expenses such as tuition, therapies, assessments, and fee-for-service transportation to spend with pre-approved educational service providers. Funds are not counted as income for families of recipients, nor do funds impact other forms of financial aid (e.g. Medicaid waivers).

For the 2022-23 school year, the application window for eligible students is – , 2022. Applications can be found online at www.in.gov/tos/inesa.

To be eligible for ESA funds, students must meet the following requirements:

Be a resident of Indiana;

Are between the ages of 5-22 years old;

Require special education services and have an Individualized Education Program (IEP), Service Plan (SP), or Choice Special Education Plan (CSEP); and

Annual income may not exceed 300% of the federal Free and Reduced Lunch income qualification.

Applications are open for providers now and can be found on the program’s Application page: https://www.in.gov/tos/inesa/.