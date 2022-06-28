Norma Jean L. Blackgrave, age 91 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 5:53 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana surrounded by family.

Norma was born in Dubois, Indiana on July 9, 1930, to Fredrick and Louise (Neukam) Stamm. She was married to Robert Blackgrave for 26 years.

She was a Dubois High School graduate.

Norma was an excellent cook. She was known as the “dumpling lady” at the Schnitzelbank.

She worked as a cook for various restaurants including; the American Legion Post #147, and the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175, and retired after 34 years of service at the Schnitzelbank.

She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, the VFW Auxillary, and the American Legion.

Norma enjoyed baking, cooking, embroidery, quilting, ceramics, fabric painting, and gathering with friends and neighbors. She especially enjoyed caring for her grandchildren.

Surviving are five sons; Ronald Blackgrave, Indianapolis, IN, Gregory (Kristie) Blackgrave, Jasper, IN, Mark Blackgrave, Jasper, IN, Kevin (Melissa) Blackgrave, Jasper, IN and Jon Blackgrave and fiancé Beth Riffel, Jasper, IN, two daughters; Ann (Jeffery) Berg, Jasper, IN and Jan (Butch) McGee, Fort Branch, IN, 13 grandchildren; Chelsea, Josh, Kelsey, Travis, Peyton, Kendyl, Trey, Logan, Chelsea, Duke, Taylor, Andrew, and Matthew, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are three sisters; Loretta Eisenhut, Jennifer Collins, and Joan Fuhrman, and four brothers; Sylvester Stamm, Kenneth Stamm, Griffin Stamm, and Richard Stamm.

A funeral service for NormaJean L. Blackgrave will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Peters United Church of Christ Cemetery in Dubois. Reverend Karen Fraser Moore will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel and from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. service time at Trinity United Church of Christ on Saturday, July 2.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or to a favorite charity.

