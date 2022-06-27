Protesters gathered in Indianapolis after Roe vs Wade Overturned

Thousands of protesters are making their voices heard in Indianapolis after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. People who support abortion rights and those who oppose them gathered downtown on Saturday. Police intervened a few times when situations got heated during the demonstrations. This comes ahead of the special session called for Indiana lawmakers on July 6th, when the legality of abortion in the state is expected to be discussed.

