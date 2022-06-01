Road Closure of U.S. 150 Near Shoals

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 150 near Shoals.

Beginning on or around June 6 contractors will close U.S. 150 about a half-mile east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure. This will be the first of eight locations on this contract. To maintain access to local residents, each replacement has to be done separately. Each replacement is expected to take 2-3 weeks, depending upon weather conditions. The entire project is expected to last until late fall.

Throughout the operation, the road will be closed to traffic. Local residents will have access up to the point of closure but all others should use the official detour following U.S. 50, S.R. 60, S.R. 37, and S.R. 56.