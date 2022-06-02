Road Closure on State Road 64 for pipe replacement beginning around June 14th

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 64 for pipe replacement.

Beginning on or around June 14, State Road 64 will be closed east of the intersection of SR 64 and State Road 162. The closure will allow for pipe replacement. Crews will be replacing two pipes along SR 64. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on weather conditions. During this time SR 64 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

An official detour for motorists is State Road 162 to Interstate 64 to State Road 145. Residents will have local access up to point of closure.