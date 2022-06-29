Robert A. “Bob” Dotterweich, age 50, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Heart to Heart Hospice in Evansville.

He was born January 8, 1972, in Huntingburg to Raymond and Alice (Uppencamp) Dotterweich, Sr. He worked as a farm hand performing mechanical duties. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and making crosses with cords and potato chip bags. He was a member of the Gleason Revival Center. He was preceded in death by his father; one niece Emma; and brothers, Linus Dotterweich and Walter Weisheit.

Bob is survived by his mother, Alice Halstead of Oakland City; sisters, Alice (C.D.) Braunecker and Lena (Michael) Truelove of Huntingburg, Linda (Mike) Hamil of Petersburg, Bertha (Matt) Cochren of Frisco, Laura (Joel) Frederickson of Jasper, Crystal (Josh) Carter of Oakland City; brother, Ray (Kara “Lea”) Dotterweich of Chandler; 9 nieces, 12 nephews, 11 great-nieces, and 12 great-nephews.

No funeral services will be held at this time. Condolences may be shared with his family online at: www.nassandson.com