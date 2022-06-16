Robert L. “Bob” Taylor Sr. age 79, of Grantsburg, IN passed away on , 2022, at the home of his companion and caretaker Betty Long.

He was born on , 1942, to William H. Taylor and Elzora (Ingle) Taylor in English, IN.

Bob was a proud Army Veteran and a member of the VFW Post 6160 of English, IN. He was an avid Euchre player. He was of the Christian faith. Bob was retired from Crawford County School Corporation as a bus driver and where he was in charge of the busing department for the school system. He also retired from Cave County Canoe in Milltown, IN where he worked for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of many years Diedre (Yates) Taylor, and his daughter Kim Melton.

He is survived by his son Robert (Jennifer) Taylor Jr. and daughter Lisa Moser and his grandson Chase Taylor.

The funeral service will be held on , 2022, at 11:00 am at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on from 9:00 am until service time.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Enoch Sirois will burial to follow at Highfill Cemetery, Taswell, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

