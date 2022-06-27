Roman J. Hentrup, age 90 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:05 pm on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Roman was born in Celestine, Indiana on October 7, 1931, to Edward and Theresia (Thewes) Hentrup. He married Alice Englert on August 31, 1954, in St. Anthony Catholic Church.

He was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran. Roman worked for over 50 years in the furniture manufacturing industry as a finish room specialist and also worked part-time for 18 years as a bartender for the Schnitzelbank.

He was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper and a member of Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

He enjoyed pitching horseshoes, gardening, making wine, playing cards – especially sheepshead and cinch, making soup, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving is his wife, Alice Hentrup of Jasper, one daughter, Janice Weyer (Dennis), Ferdinand, eight sons, Roman Hentrup Jr., French Lick, Allan Hentrup (Renee), Jasper, Jeff Hentrup (Tanya), Huntingburg, Ronald “Whitey” Hentrup, Bretzville, Kenny Hentrup (Cheryl), Jasper, Mark Hentrup (Janis), Indianapolis, Mike Hentrup (Beth), Holland, and Paul Hentrup (Chris), Jasper, ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one sister, Alberta Luebbehusen, Ferdinand.

Preceding him in death was one daughter, Sharon A. Hentrup, one infant son, John Hentrup, and one brother, Eddie “Sparky” Hentrup.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Roman J. Hentrup will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.