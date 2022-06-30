Ronnie J. Merter, age 76, of Otwell, Indiana, entered into eternal rest at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

Ronnie was born in Newberry, Indiana, on September 10, 1945, to Theodore H. and Ardella A. (Partenheimer) Merter. He married Phyllis Radke on May 29, 1965, at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church in French, Lick, IN.

Ronnie was a 1963 graduate of English High School.

He worked in mining construction and retired from Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

Ronnie enjoyed baking, gardening, fishing, yard sales, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, of 57 years, Phyllis Merter, one daughter; Regina Brittain, one son; Ronnie Merter, all of Otwell, IN, four grandchildren; Rustin Furman, Hannah Brittain, Miranda Barker, Caroline Loveland, and two great-grandchildren; Creed Loveland and Eastlynne Barker, and one brother; Mike Lindauer, two nieces; Margo Porter and Mary Ella Osgatharp, two nephews; Bill and Matt Merter.

Preceding him in death are one brother; Herbert Merter and one niece; Rachel Harris.

A celebration of life service for Ronnie J. Merter will be held at a later date.

