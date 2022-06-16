Sarah Fallon Awarded 12th Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant

The grant incentivizes out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County.

Sarah Fallon has been awarded the twelfth Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Community Foundation and Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County. Sarah is relocating from the Akron, Ohio area to Jasper. She was looking for a fresh start and was drawn to the area due to the abundance of outdoor recreation. Ms. Fallon works remotely as a project manager for an engineering firm. This grant opportunity provides assistance to Sarah in establishing her new life in Dubois County.

Additional Dubois County Relocation Impact Grants are available. For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at