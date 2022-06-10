Second Saturday Book Sale Ferdinand Library June 11th

The Friends of the Ferdinand Library will hold their monthly Second Saturday Basement Book Sale on Saturday, June 11, from 10 am to 1 pm. The sale can be entered from either the library’s main floor or through the north side doors off of the Ferdinand Community Center parking lot.

This month, the Friends will feature ideas for Father’s Day gifts. Books on a wide range of topics will be available for purchase…from golfing to gardening, brewing to grilling, biographies to history, and sports to favorite authors. Just ask a Friends member if you are looking for something specific. The Friends received a large donation of New York Yankee memorabilia from the family of Dennis Williams. Dennis was an avid Yankees fan. The collection includes posters, books, magazines, newspaper articles, and even an autographed picture of Don Mattingly. Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, Billy Martin, and Yogi Berra appear throughout the massive collection. There will be no early sales on this material. Another generous collection of children’s and young adult books was received. If your child is attempting to participate in the Library’s “1000 Books Before Kindergarten”, this is the sale for you. Many of these books will be $.25 and some are even free.

We are also continuing our special on puzzles this month. Purchase 5 puzzles and the costliest one is free. For vacation reading, our shelves are full of fiction books by favorite authors. Whether it’s romance, mystery, suspense, or westerns, we have the books for all readers. Besides the three $5 coupons to be used at future sales we give away at each sale, a special “Strawberry” attendance prize will be available if you sign up and are a winner. Prices remain at $1 for hardbacks; $.50 for paperbacks; children’s books, puzzles, and books on the Collectibles/Special table are variously priced.

The free item table is teeming with books and magazines. Donations of gently-used books and puzzles are always welcomed.

The Friends cannot accept encyclopedias, textbooks, and/or outdated informational books. A donation bin is located in the library near the door to the basement. Thanks to all who replenish our shelves and tables each month.

Keep track of the Friends of the Ferdinand Library on our Facebook page. Several postings are made each month about available items. Consider becoming a Friend for $10 per year. Membership pamphlets are available at each sale and at the library’s main desk. All monies made from the sales are used for library programming and materials. Recently, the Friends made a $2500 donation to the library for summer programming at the YMCA plus materials for the Programming Room