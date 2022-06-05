SR 64 Shut Down an Hour after Huntingburg Accident Totaled Three Vehicles

State Road 64 was shut down for an hour in Huntingburg after an accident that totaled three vehicles.

Saturday morning, The Huntingburg Police Department was dispatched to an accident just west of Styline Dr. on State Road 64.

Once officers arrived on the scene their investigation found that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling west on SR 64 and did not notice a Ford F-150 that stopped on SR 64 waiting for oncoming traffic to clear.

The dodge hit the back of the Ford which pushed it into the eastbound lane on SR 64 where it was hit again on the passenger side by an oncoming Chrysler Pacifica.

The driver of the Dodge was treated on the scene for his injuries, while the drivers of Ford and Chrysler were transported to Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The severity of the injuries the drivers of the Ford and Chrysler have are not known at this time.

No known charges have been filed at this time.

Due to the vehicles being disabled road, State Road 64 was shut down for approximately an hour.