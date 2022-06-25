State Fair Announces Concert Line-up

The Indiana State Fair unveiled the third wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through August 21 (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). These include Jesse McCartney, Travis Tritt, Vixen & Autograph and a series of tribute shows on Thursdays. The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. The lineup each year consists of some of music’s most legendary acts and this year is no exception. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

The 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair schedule includes:

Additional show will be added soon!

Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)

(opening day) Jesse McCartney – Saturday, July 30

We The Kingdom – Sunday, July 31

Chaka Khan – Wednesday, August 3

Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) – Thursday, August 4

Travis Tritt – Friday, August 5

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Saturday, August 6

Trace Adkins – Wednesday, August 10

Too Fighters (A Tribute to Foo Fighters) – Thursday, August 11

KC & The Sunshine Band – Friday, August 12

El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) – Saturday, August 13

Zach Williams – Sunday, August 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 17

Small Town (A Tribute to John Mellencamp) – Thursday, August 18

Carly Pearce – Friday, August 19

Vixen & Autograph – Saturday, August 20

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond – Sunday, August 21

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 29 and runs through August 21, when you can enjoy The Greatest 18 Days of Summer at this iconic Hoosier tradition. For more information, please visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The 2022 Indiana State Fair will be Fun at the Speed of Summer with the theme of Celebrating Indiana’s Automotive Excellence, presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group.