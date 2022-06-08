Storm Sewer Replacement will Close w 9th Street Thursday June 9th

The Jasper Street Dept will be closing W 9th St between St Johns St & Hendricks St for Storm Sewer Replacement, beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Thursday, June 9.

This closure is expected to extend thru Friday, June 10.

This project will proceed barring inclement weather or any unforeseen events.

As motorists will not have access to this portion of W 9th St, they are advised to use W 8th St & Bartley St.