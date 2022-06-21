Streetfest in Celestine to take place Saturday June 25th

CELESTINE INDIANA CELEBRATES COMMUNITY — AND MUSTACHES — ON SATURDAY, JUNE 25, WITH A DAY FILLED WITH FUN, FOOD, & ENTERTAINMENT

A free festive entertainment-filled atmosphere for adults, a celebration of the community, and over a dozen activities for youth will provide for a packed day of fun!

Streetfest 2022 is slated as a fundraising celebration for the small community of Celestine, Indiana. This celebration will find the entire area gathering for a day of good times while also raising money for the service organizations in the community.

The one-day event will be held on the grounds of St. Celestine Church on Saturday, June 25th, with the gorgeous scenery of the rolling hills of Celestine on full display. Streetfest 2022 is free to attend. Parking and beer garden access is also free. It is an all-ages-friendly event with fun for the whole family!

Saturday’s activities begin with a 5K race, a tractor show, and a large car show in Celestine Park. Kids games, a pet parade, a kiddie tractor pull, and inflatables in the Kids Zone presented by German American Bank get started at 10 am. Midday activities include a free community scavenger hunt, a sheephead card game tourney, and a performance by The Clogging Clovers featuring local 4H youth.

The food stand will open at 10 am, and the Beer Garden will open at noon. The midafternoon features the Car Show Awards. Catholic Mass will be held in St. Celestine Church at 4 pm.

Celestine is well regarded for its outstanding history of delicious locally prepared food. This year’s event is focused on easy-to-carry-around classics like Celestine Nachos (fajita beef, pulled pork, or chicken) and tenderloin sandwiches along with hamburgers and turkey tenders. To make the meal complete, all types of fresh-made sweets and desserts will be sold by local community organizations. The area’s strong German heritage always shows itself through packed attendance at a beloved beer garden through the 1 am closing time.

The “rain or shine” fest is set to be staged on paved parking lots at St. Celestine Church and its grounds, as well as Celestine Park. Huge tents, including the 120-foot-long Family Tent, presented by Hoosier Hills Credit Union, and many tables and chairs will accommodate several thousand guests. Plentiful parking is available in the fields and streets around Celestine. There will be a drop-off spot at the top of the west side of the church hill, and the handicapped and elderly may park at the top on the west side as well

For the second time, the Celestine Park will recognize their annual Celestine Distinguished Service Award winner and other 2022 nominees at Streetfest on the main stage at 6:15 pm.

The fun continues into the evening with the Kids Zone and inflatables remaining open until 7 pm. Families will be able to enjoy a free interactive Silly Safaris animal show in the Kids Zone at 7:00 pm.

“There’s honestly something for everyone at this event!” Shares Streetfest Advertising Chairperson Dawn Schnell.“So many fun events for the kids. Great opportunities to gather with your family and friends with the scavenger hunt and pet parade, which I’m excited to watch. The day has some of the best entertainment in Dubois County, and it’s always great catching up with friends.”

Streetfest 2022’s main stage headliner is Mustache The Band, presented by Spring Valley Bank & Trust. Hailing from Oxford Mississippi, they present themselves as the world’s most powerful 1990s country music party band. Their performance, from 8 pm to 11 pm on the main stage, will feature dozens of classics from country music’s fun-loving 1990s era. Songs by artists such as Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Faith Hill, George Strait, Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jo Dee Messina, Kenny Chesney, and Toby Keith will be performed in faithful versions. Mustache is a top club draw across the South, packing venues every week with people looking to have a good time listening to great music.

Streetfest Entertainment Chairperson Tony Buechler shares about Mustache The Band: “Mustache is a raging Dubois County party live on stage. Playing a mix of classic 1990s country songs from a wide range of artists they provide the perfect atmosphere for a fun night out. Mustache is different than a tribute band to a single act, they are a tribute to a whole decade and genre of music with individual members appearing with the look of different famous county artists, such as Alan Jackson and Kix Brooks. Their unique name comes from their pitch line that every great 1990s country artist had a mustache. Their playful attitude on stage gets the crowd to chant Mustache at the end of every song.”

Before Mustache The Band takes the stage, there will be a mustache contest with cash prizes. Categories include Best Looking, Most Unique, and Ugliest

Treasure Hunt – The Celestine Park has been holding a fundraising Treasure Hunt contest to raise funds for its building renovation and addition project. If a lucky chance buyer this week picks the right number, the name drawn this week could win the current grand prize of $19,212or several other smaller prizes. Tickets will be sold at the car show from 10 am to 2 pm and then near the main food booth from 3 pm until 8 pm. The drawing will take place at 9 pm at the Celestine Park live on their Facebook page and will be reported from the main stage during a band break. The winner does not need to be present to claim their prize.

On the main stage before Mustache, The Band will be local singer Evan Massey performing live acoustic country hits and classics.

The evening’s good times are rounded out by Dubois County legend Boogie Tunes Entertainment playing its party DJ music in the beer garden from 11 pm to 1 am. Boogie Tunes always packs the beer garden stage with hundreds dancing their hearts out well after midnight.

“The Celestine Streetfest is important to the community because it’s just a great relationship-building event,“ says Streetfest Leadership Board Member Glen Schepers. “All members of the community come together to prepare for it, work together during it, enjoy the festivities when they’re not working, and then finally clean up. It’s tremendous to see the community come together. And it’s not just this community, neighboring communities offering their support as well.”

Proceeds from the fest will be distributed to the organizations and charities of the Celestine community. The fest leadership team would like to extend its thanks to the large pool of sponsors and volunteers who are coming together to make the fest a success!

Celestine is located in Southwestern Indiana, near Jasper and Patoka Lake, on the eastern edge of Dubois County.

Celestine Streetfest is held annually on the grounds of St. Isidore Parish / St. Celestine Church Campus 6864 E State Road 164, Celestine, IN 47521

Please visit www.CelestineIndiana.com or @CelestineIndiana on Facebook or Instagram for the complete event schedule and more details.

EVENT MEDIA CONTACTS:

Tony Buechler – Chairperson of Leadership Team – (812) 827-8430 – tony@buechlermedia.com

Dawn Schnell – Chairperson of Promotions Team – (812) 639-1048 – dawnrenee_1976@yahoo.com

SCHEDULE:

8:00 am – Car Show at Celestine Park – Registration from 8 to 12 pm, awards at 2:30 pm, breakfast offered starting at 8:30 am, lunch food served thru 2 pm

8:00 am – Tractor Show – Everyone Welcome To Exhibit Tractors or Farm Equipment by Cemetery

8:00 am – 5K Run/Walk Presented by ARI Physical Therapy – Happy Hour Basement

10:00 am – Food Stand Opens

10:00 am – 7:00 pm – Kids Booths Open / Kids Zone Opens – Presented by German American Bank

10:00 am – 7:00 pm – Kid’s Inflatables

10:00 am – Sign-up for Kids Tractor Pull – Family Tent Presented by Hoosier Hills Credit Union

10:00 am – Pet Parade – Signup at 9:45 am – Hoosier Hills Credit Union Family Tent

10:30 am – 1:00 pm – Pedal Tractor Pull – Family Tent – weight classes: 30-35 lbs., 36-40 lbs., 41-50 lbs., 51 -60lbs., and 61-75lbs.

11:00 am – The Clogging Clovers – Dubois County 4H Youth – On Main Stage

11:30 am – Sheephead Signup – Hoosier Hills Credit Union Family Tent

12:00 pm – Sheephead Tourney – Family Tent – Presented by Sander Processing

12:00 pm – Community Scavenger Hunt – Sign Up Under West Tent

12:00 pm – Beer Garden Opens

1:00 pm – Community Scavenger Hunt – Begins Under West Tent

4:00 pm – Mass at St. Celestine Church

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm – St. Isidore Quilt Show – In Air Conditioned Parish Hall

5:30 pm – Evan Massey – Live Acoustic Country Hits & Classics

6:15 pm – Celestine Park DSA (Community Distinguished Service Award) Ceremony – On Main Stage

6:45 pm – Evan Massey – Live Acoustic Country Hits & Classics

7:00 pm – Silly Safari Animal Show – Kids Zone/Rectory Front Steps

7:30 pm – Best Mustache Contest with Prizes – Arrive at the right side of the stage to enter at 7 pm

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm – Mustache The Band – Presented by Springs Valley Bank & Trust

The World’s Most Powerful 1990’s Country Music Party Band – Premiere Touring Country Music Tribute Act From Oxford Mississippi

The World’s Most Powerful 1990’s Country Music Party Band – Premiere Touring Country Music Tribute Act From Oxford Mississippi 11:00 pm – 1:00 am – Boogie Tunes Entertainment – Party DJ Music for Good Time Dancing