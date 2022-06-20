Suspect In Custody after Stealing Pride Banner in Jasper

We are waiting for more information about whoever stole the Pride celebration banner in Jasper. Police issued an APB Friday night for the Dubois County Pride in the Park banner that was hanging on the local water tower. Police say they got a tip that two men in a black truck had stolen it. On Saturday, Jasper Police said the banner had been found. Yesterday, police said they have a suspect in custody and are waiting on prosecutors to file formal charges. That could happen today.

