Sylvester “Vestie” Nord, 95, of Ferdinand, passed away peacefully at Scenic Hills at the Monastery surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

Vestie was born April 3, 1927, in Mariah Hill to Simon and Philomena (Seifert) Nord. He graduated from Dale High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1950. Vestie served as a Corporal in the Korean War where he was wounded in combat. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Korean Service Medal with one star, and the United Nations Service Medal. Following his recovery from his injuries, he hitchhiked home from San Francisco, CA to marry his sweetheart, Alice Eckert on October 11, 1952. Alice and Vestie have been blessed with nearly 70 years of marriage. Together, they traveled to all 50 states, and several countries, including China and Germany. For many years, Vestie worked for Olinger Construction Company and retired from Nerco as a heavy equipment operator.

With a heart for service throughout his life, Vestie was Commander of the Ferdinand VFW, Commander of Ferdinand Legion Post #124, President of the Ferdinand Senior Housing, Little League Baseball Coach, Meals on Wheels Driver, Volunteer Tax Preparer for senior citizens, Honor Guard for Funerals, and a member of Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand Community Center, Mariah Hill YMI, St. Joseph Sodality, Ferdinand Senior Citizens and was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans. His faith was very important to him and he lived it each day.

Vestie also loved to have fun. He was a founding member of the Celestine Baseball team. He played Liniment League softball and horseshoes for many years. On a good night, you could see him clicking his heels when he would get double ringers. Some of his favorite activities were gathering with family and friends, playing cards, singing, playing his guitar and harmonica, and fishing. Vestie also loved Christmas and spent many hours decorating his house each year, sometimes winning prizes for “best decorated.” He was excited to participate in the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in 2016.

Vestie is survived by his beloved wife, Alice; sons, Randy (Brenda) Nord of Louisville, Larry Nord of Jasper, and Bruce (Brenda) Nord of Ferdinand; his daughters, Cheryl (Stan) Hasenour and Vicki (Pat) Seger both of Bretzville; twelve grandchildren, Joshua Nord, Andrea Smart, Jeremy Hasenour, Cara Morrow, Kristin Buechlein, Kaci White, Connor Seger, Zach Seger, Nicole Nord, Jade Nord, Travis Nord, and Emily Nord; twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Vernita “Nita” Lueken of Ferdinand.

Vestie was preceded in death by siblings, Loretta Nord, Emil Nord, Edna Roll, Velma Grundhoefer, Francis “Bencie” Nord, Jerome “Jim” Nord, and Bernice Smith; a daughter-in-law, Darlene Nord, and a daughter in infancy. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM ET in St. Ferdinand Church on Friday, July 1st. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 conducting Military Graveside Rights. Visitation will be Thursday, June 30th from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Friday from 7-9:30 AM ET at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com