The 13th annual Indiana State Fair Job Fair Thursday, June 2nd

The 13th annual Indiana State Fair Job Fair will be held this Thursday, June 2nd from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building, 1202 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis, 46205.

This year’s 165th Indiana State Fair is seeking hundreds of seasonal employees for positions related to Parking, Gates, Security, Operations, Tractor Shuttles, Information Booths, and Education Exhibits. Several positions are ideal for college students, retirees, individuals with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money, and others.

During the event, candidates seeking a seasonal position with the 2022 Indiana State Fair can complete an application and be interviewed onsite. Applicants are asked to bring a positive attitude and a copy of their resume if they have one. Knowledge about the Fair is not a prerequisite – only a willingness to help our guests. If applicants are unable to attend the Job Fair, they may visit the State Fairgrounds’ Employment Office, located on the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds beginning June 6 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information on the Job Fair or to download an application for seasonal employment, visit www.indianastatefair.com.

The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating the Hoosier spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days bring all communities together to celebrate all things Indiana and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across the state, and beyond. Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing youth and interactive agriculture educational programs, premiere facilities, and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852. This year’s Indiana State Fair will take place July 29th – August 21st (closed Mondays & Tuesdays). For information, visit www.indianastatefair.com.