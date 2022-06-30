The City of Huntingburg has installed a new sound system on 4th Street. Speakers have been mounted throughout the downtown and music will be streamed from a centralized location that will be overseen by City staff says Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghammer

Mayor Schwinghammer says a lot of local organizations helped out to bring back Music on 4th Street.

For questions or for more information about the project you can contact Rachel Steckler, Director of Community Development, at (812) 683-2211 or by email at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.