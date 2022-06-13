Theresa A. Schenetzki, age 81, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:02 p.m. on June 8, 2022, surrounded by her family’s love.

Theresa was born in Jasper, Indiana on February 21, 1941, to Norbert and Helen (Kluesner) Klueh. She married John Schenetzki on June 28, 1962.

Theresa worked alongside her husband as owner and operator of J.R.’s Bar in Jasper.

She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Theresa was an athlete. She enjoyed bowling, softball, volleyball, and golf. She loved playing rum with Barb and her friends.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years; John Schenetzki, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Lisa (Jerry) Brockman, Jasper, IN, and two sons; Jeff (Jill) Schenetzki, Jasper, IN, and Dave (Michelle) Schenetzki, Jasper, IN, five grandchildren, two sisters; Rosie Friedman and Betty Kopp, one brother; Leo “Fuzzy” Klueh.

Preceding her in death are three brothers; James “Feller” Klueh, Frank Klueh, and Robert Klueh.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Theresa A. Schenetzki will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 13, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. mass time at Precious Blood Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Precious Blood Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

