William Joseph “Bill” Stratman, age 73, of Huntingburg, passed away at 3:12 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence.

He was born December 30, 1948, in Huntingburg, to Arnold and Theresa (Boeglin) Stratman; and married Nancy Jo Tormohlen on October 22, 1972, in Ft. Shantok, Connecticut. Bill owned and operated Bill’s Shoe Service in Huntingburg for 32 years. He served in the United States Navy on a submarine during the Vietnam War. Bill enjoyed camping with the Bushwackers, taking trips to Wyoming and fishing. He loved his wife, his country and his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Bob Stratman.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jo Stratman of Huntingburg; two sisters, Jane Perry of Huntingburg and Ann Mouser of Carmel; and by nieces and nephews.

A gathering to celebrate the life of Bill Stratman will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post with military rites conducted by the V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail at 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Nass & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com