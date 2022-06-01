William May has been awarded the ninth Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant.

Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Community Foundation and radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County.

William and his partner, Krystal Morgan, are relocating to Ferdinand from Lee County, Virginia with their son, Owen.

William was drawn to Dubois County due of the number of jobs in manufacturing. He’ll be employed by MasterBrand Cabinets in Ferdinand. He loves the rural feel and abundance of farmland and hopes to have a farm of his own someday.

This grant opportunity provides assistance to William and his family in establishing their new life together in Dubois County.

Additional Dubois County Relocation Impact Grants are available. For more information, please contact Dubois Strong via email at success@duboisstrong.com or by phone at812.482.9650.