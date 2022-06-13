Zaxby’s in Jasper holds Ribbon Cutting

Zaxby’s held its Ribbon Cutting at the New Jasper location this morning! Several people were on hand to be one of the first to try the new restaurant. Catering and Marketing Director Lucas James explains why Zaxby’s chose Jasper for the new location.

James explains what kind of environment you can expect when you come to Zaxby’s

Check out the new location in Jasper located at 4277 Mannheim Road. They are open Sunday-Thursday 10:30 AM to 9 PM and from 10:30 AM to 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.