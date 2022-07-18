18 WJTS in.form – Dubios County 4-H Fair (07/05/22)

Posted By: WJTS Staff July 6, 2022

In this episode, 4-H Youth Development Educator Lauren Fenneman and Dubois County 4-H Council Member Nettie Boeglin join Bill Potter to discuss the upcoming Dubois County 4-H Fair.

