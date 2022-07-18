18 WJTS in.form – Purdue Extension Area Director (7/25/2022)

Posted By: WJTS Staff July 25, 2022

In this episode, Pike County 4-H Council President, Judy Krieg, and Past-President/Member of Pike County 4-H Council, Kara Willis, join Bill Potter to talk about the Pike County 4-H Fair.

You can find past in.forms here or on our YouTube page.

