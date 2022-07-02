2 Indianapolis Area Residents Arrested in Ferdinand Yesterday Evening

2 Indianapolis area residents were arrested in Ferdinand yesterday evening.

Yesterday Sunday, July 10th at around 6:10 pm the Ferdinand police department were called to the address 1935 N. Main Street, Ferdinand Shopping Plaza parking lot, in Ferdinand in regards to drug activity. An off-Duty Dubois County Sheriff’s Deputy had noticed two young people sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot, smoking a pipe and what smelled like burnt Marijuana coming from the vehicle. Ferdinand Police upon arriving and with further investigation had identified some paraphernalia and some Marijuana. The Male 18-year-old Gage Fortner and his passenger, a female Juvenile age 17 both had admitted to smoking. Both were taken into custody by the Ferdinand police department, Fortner was also cited for Paraphernalia.

Both, since admitting to smoking, could not drive the vehicle, so both parents were contacted to pick up the vehicle and the male and female.