Congratulations to Chris and Kelly Bieker, the 2022 recipients of the Celestine Park Distinguished Service Award. The couple was one of four nominees this year and was selected by the Park in recognition of years of devoted service to the Celestine community. Chris and Kelly were presented the award by DSA Chairperson Brad Schroering and Master of Ceremonies Kevin Knies on the main stage during the Celestine Streetfest on , 2022. Numerous members of the family and close friends were all present to show their support to the recently awarded couple. Congratulations to Chris and Kelly along with the other nominees: Jason Merkel Family, Vic, and Connie Betz, and Deacon Mike Seibert.

Chris and Kelly’s long list of active and past roles in the community was what led the DSA committee to select them as the 2022 DSA winner. Chris and Kelly are pillars of the community of Celestine and have been long-standing contributors to all of the associated non-profit organizations. Between the two, they have undertaken many leadership roles for these organizations, most notably the Celestine Park Inc., St. Isidore Parish Council, Celestine Volunteer Fire Department, and the Celestine 175th Centennial Committee. The nominator writes “You will always see Chris and Kelly working at any fundraisers Celestine has. They are mostly behind the scenes making sure everything is going smoothly.”

2022 marked the 30th annual awarding of the DSA with a large number of past recipients on hand to be recognized. Past winners include; Leonard Heeke, Loretta Humbert, Don Sander, Ottie Betz, Ron Sander, Barney Heldman, Ed Senninger, Mike Klem, Margaret Buechler, Art Kempf, Glenda Reckelhoff, Melvin Betz, Ed Betz, Martha Goepfrich, Pat Hasenour, Clarence Buechler, Jim Sander, Jim Steffe, Joel Johnson, Emil Schroering, the Jim Hohler Family, Kenneth Schnell, Bob Schepers, Mary Rasche, Allen Thewes, Clarence Reckelhoff, Joan Steffe, Tom Heeke, Bob Schnell, and Charlie & Rose Glendening.