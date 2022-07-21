21st annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana will begin on Monday, July 11th

Monday, July 11, 2022 marks the start of the 21st annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana. The ride pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know they andtheir loved ones are not forgotten. The motto of Cops Cycling for Survivors is, “Riding to Remember,” and each year the group works to honor officers killed in the line of duty throughout Indiana’s history.

A departure ceremony will be held at 8:00 a.m. EDT at the Police and Fire Fighters Memorial on the capitol grounds in downtown Indianapolis. Cyclists will depart shortly after comments by Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse .

While Cops Cycling for Survivors honors all Indiana’s line of duty death officers, this year’s ride pays special tribute to the eight (8) officers who died in 2021: Lt. Eugene Lasco, Indiana Department of Correction, End of Watch February 21, 2021; Reserve Deputy James Driver, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch March 29, 2021; Sergeant Thomas E. Sawyer, Hammond Police Department, End of Watch June 17, 2021; Detective Greg Ferency, Terre Haute Police Department, End of Watch July 7, 2021; Corporal Robert Wayne Nicholson, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch September 26, 2021; Reserve Deputy James R. Hirtzel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch October 12, 2021; Town Marshal Anthony Wayne Hinshaw, Losantville Marshal’s Office, End of Watch November 25, 2021; and, School Resource Officer John Davis Starks, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch December 8, 2021.

The Cops Cycling for Survivors annual bike ride consists of active and retired

police officers, law enforcement survivors, law enforcement family members and friends of law enforcement riding their bicycles around the perimeter of Indiana to raise funds and awareness of the sacrifices made by Hoosier law enforcement families across Indiana. Funds raised from this event are used to perpetuate the memories of officers killed in the line-of-duty and to aid surviving family members and co-workers of officers killed in the line-of-duty. Previously raised funds have been directly donated to foundations, scholarships and camps that have been started in memory of fallen officers or by Indiana survivors in honor of their fallen heroes.

The ride is scheduled to conclude the afternoon of Saturday, July 23, 2022, at

Crown Hill Cemetery, Heroes of Public Safety Section. The closing ceremony will begin at 2:00pm. Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney of the Fort Wayne Police

Department will provide the closing message. All are welcome to attend.

The general route of the ride is as follows:

Day 1, Monday, July 11 – Indianapolis to Richmond

Day 2, Tuesday, July 12 – Richmond to Bluffton

Day 3, Wednesday, July 13 – Bluffton to Angola

Day 4, Thursday, July 14 – Angola to South Bend

Day 5, Friday, July 15 – South Bend to Merrillville

Day 6, Saturday, July 16 – Merrillville to Kentland

Day 7, Sunday, July 17 – Kentland to Terre Haute

Day 8, Monday, July 18 – Terre Haute to Princeton

Day 9, Tuesday, July 19 – Princeton to Jasper

Day 10, Wednesday, July 20 – Jasper to Jeffersonville

Day 11, Thursday, July 21 – Jeffersonville to Madison

Day 12, Friday, July 22 – Madison to Bloomington

Day 13, Saturday, July 23 – Bloomington to Indianapolis

Additional information on specific locations of meals and overnights can be

found by clicking on the Calendar tab of the website. Click view calendar and the month of July at http://www.copscycling4survivors.org/events.php.

To track the ride’s progress, stops, and activities, please like and follow them on the Cops Cycling for Survivors Foundation Facebook page (Cops Cycling for Survivors). For more information about the organization, donations made, or this year’s ride, visit the website: www.copscycling4survivors.org/.