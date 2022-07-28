A Jasper man is behind bars after a domestic incident. on Tuesday at approx 8:40 am a female arrived at the jasper police department advising that she was just involved in a domestic battery. Jasper police officers located the suspect 35 year old john Johns of jasper at his residence and he was taken into custody. Mr. Johns is facing charges of domestic battery, domestic battery in presence of a minor, and strangulation. he was lodged in the Dubois county security center.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

