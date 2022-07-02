A Jasper Man was Arrested for OWI After Testing Four Times Over the Legal Limit

A Huntingburg man is behind bars after a single-vehicle accident yesterday evening.

At 5:51 PM The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injury on South Newton. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Kent Talbert of Huntingburg. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Talbert showed signs of impairment. He was transported to Memorial Hospital by EMS. Talbert consented to a chemical test. The test showed Talbert’s BAC was .338. He was transported and booked into the Dubois County Security Center on charges of OWI Over .15 and OWI Endangerment. The Jasper Police Department was assisted by the Jasper Fire Department, Jasper First Responders, and Memorial EMS.